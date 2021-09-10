PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Achieves $79.52 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.