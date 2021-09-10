PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,800. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.