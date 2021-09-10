Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,890 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.
Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
