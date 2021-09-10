Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 2,890 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John L. Brottem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

