Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

