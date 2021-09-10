Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $22.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 609.42%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.