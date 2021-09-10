ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 5,981 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $23.81 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

