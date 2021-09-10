Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

