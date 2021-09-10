Oppenheimer Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Market Perform

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

EQIX stock opened at $854.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.35. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

