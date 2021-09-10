Oppenheimer Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

