ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.56. 9,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

