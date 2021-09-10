ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.42. 34,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.