One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 20,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

