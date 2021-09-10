ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Sells $57,240.00 in Stock

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

