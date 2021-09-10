Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 12,731 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.