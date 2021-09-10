ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. ON24 has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
