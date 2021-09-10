ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head to Head Survey

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for My Size and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 124.79%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than My Size.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -6,210.14% -221.59% -164.51% ON24 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares My Size and ON24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 148.27 -$6.16 million ($1.11) -1.24 ON24 $156.94 million 6.39 $20.75 million $1.28 16.78

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON24 beats My Size on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

