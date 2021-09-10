Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of OLLI opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

