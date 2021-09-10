Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 196,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,727. The company has a market cap of $341.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

