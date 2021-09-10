Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

ORI opened at $25.36 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

