Obee Network Hits Market Cap of $153,380.43 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $153,380.43 and approximately $11,733.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00127626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00180013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,682.37 or 0.99992084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.41 or 0.07195667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.53 or 0.00900781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

