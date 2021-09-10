Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of OSH opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 994,230 shares of company stock valued at $55,661,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

