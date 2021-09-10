O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 196.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 148,260 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

