O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 146,949 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of NetApp worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

