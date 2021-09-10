O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,932.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,551.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,592.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,562.18.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

