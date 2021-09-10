O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,361 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

GOLD opened at $19.69 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

