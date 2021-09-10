O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

