O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 76,457 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

