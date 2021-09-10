NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $845.12 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $845.12 million and $51,335.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $127.62 or 0.00279384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

