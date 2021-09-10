nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

