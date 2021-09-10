Nuance Investments LLC Sells 35,322 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northrop Grumman worth $187,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $354.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.92 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

