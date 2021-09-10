Nuance Investments LLC Buys 192,062 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,621,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,062 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies accounts for about 7.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $392,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

