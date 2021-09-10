NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

