Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.96 ($0.13). 27,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 104,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.15. The firm has a market cap of £18.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

