Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Financial Survey

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.55 $3.19 billion $23.65 15.09

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 12.10% 39.32% 9.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 1 1 7 0 2.67

Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

