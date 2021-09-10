Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.