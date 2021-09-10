Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $85.68. 6,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

