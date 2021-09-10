Nord/LB Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.24 ($6.16).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.