Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,000 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

