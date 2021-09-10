Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $233,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.