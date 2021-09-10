Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $441,000 in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

