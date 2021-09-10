Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $8,694,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 54,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

