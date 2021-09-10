Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $425.02 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.