Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

