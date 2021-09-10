NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

