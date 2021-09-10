Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

