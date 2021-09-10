Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

