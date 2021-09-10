Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,915. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.67 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

