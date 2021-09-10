Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

