Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $16,468,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.