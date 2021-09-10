Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NCBS stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

